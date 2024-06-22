GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold worth ₹75 lakh seized from passenger at Kannur airport

Published - June 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The police at the Kannur International Airport seized gold worth ₹75 lakh from a passenger on June 19 (Wednesday) afternoon. The passenger, T.T. Jamsheer, a resident of Balussery, was apprehended after he arrived in an Indigo flight from Doha.

After clearing Customs, Jamsheer exited the passenger terminal at approximately 4:00 p.m. He was subsequently taken into custody by the airport police, who found his behaviour suspicious. A detailed inspection revealed 1,124 grams of gold in paste form, hidden inside his body in four capsules. When extracted, the gold weighed 1,045 grams, valued at ₹74,87,000.

Jamsheer and the seized gold were handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. He is being interrogated.

Related Topics

Kannur / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.