May 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The air intelligence unit of Customs at Cochin International Airport Ltd on Tuesday seized 1.18 kg of gold valued at ₹58 lakh smuggled in by an inbound passenger from Muscat by hiding it inside his body. Further investigation is on. The passenger, a Palakkad native, was detained and investigations were on, the Customs said.

