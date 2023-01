January 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The air intelligence unit of Customs at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Saturday recovered 955.14 gms of gold worth approximately ₹47 lakh in the market from a passenger, a Thrissur-native who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger, Harris, was incepted at the green channel and the gold, concealed on his person in capsule form, was seized. Further investigation was under way, the agency said.