January 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Illegally brought in gold worth ₹46 lakh was seized by Customs at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday.

The gold, weighing about 906 grams, was smuggled in capsule form by Masad, a resident of Malappuram, concealing the contraband in his body.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs intercepted the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, and four gold capsules were recovered from him. Further investigation is under way, said a communication.