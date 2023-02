February 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs air intelligence unit at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Wednesday intercepted one Riyas, a Kasaragod native who arrived from Abu Dhabi, and seized 857 grams of gold worth ₹43.97 lakh from him. A release said the passenger was intercepted at the green channel, and three capsules of gold in compound form were found concealed on his person.