Gold worth ₹40 lakh seized at Kochi airport

September 02, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs air intelligence unit at the Cochin International Airport on Friday recovered smuggled gold weighing 788 grams and estimated to cost around ₹40 lakh from a passenger from Dubai. Further investigations are on.

