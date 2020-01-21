Kerala

Gold worth ₹32 lakh seized at airport

more-in

In yet another gold seizure, Air Customs seized 808 grams of gold valued at ₹32 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur International Airport on Monday.

The gold was concealed in the rectum of a male passenger, Abdul Muneer of Kozhikode, who arrived from Doha.

Assistant Commissioner Madhusoodana Bhat led the team that detected the case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:50:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/gold-worth-32-lakh-seized-at-airport/article30610872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY