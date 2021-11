KANNUR

02 November 2021 20:37 IST

The Air Intelligence Unit at the Kannur International Airport seized 583 gm of gold valued at over ₹28 lakh from a passenger on Tuesday. The police arrested Shahid, a resident of Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod, who arrived from Sharjah. The gold was concealed in a mixer grinder. An investigation is under way.

Advertising

Advertising