Gold worth ₹28 lakh seized at Kannur airport

The Air Intelligence Unit at the Kannur International Airport seized 583 gm of gold valued at over ₹28 lakh from a passenger on Tuesday. The police arrested Shahid, a resident of Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod, who arrived from Sharjah. The gold was concealed in a mixer grinder. An investigation is under way.
