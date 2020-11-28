Gold worth ₹23 lakh seized at Kannur airport

KANNUR

28 November 2020 00:20 IST

The air customs seized gold worth ₹23.26 lakh from a passenger who tried smuggle it out through the Kannur International Airport on Friday.

The gold weighing 463 gram was seized from Fazil, a resident of Vadakara, who arrived from Dubai.

He allegedly tried to smuggle out the gold, which was in compound form in three capsules, by hiding it in his rectum.

Advertising

Advertising