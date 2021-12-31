Gold worth ₹2.25 crore seized at Calicut airport

Kozhikode

31 December 2021 19:59 IST

In separate incidents, the air intelligence unit of the Customs department seized over 5 kg of gold valued at ₹2.25 crore at the Calicut International Airport on Friday.

Based on input received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, customs sleuths seized 1.19 kg of gold from a passenger Mohammed Ajaz of Kannur who arrived from Sharjah. He had concealed the contraband in small capsules in his rectum.

In another case, 1.08 kg of gold in compound form was recovered from a passenger Hussain Menattil of Malappuram from Sharjah. About 958 gm gold in the compound was seized from Mohammed Safvan of Perinthalmanna who arrived from Jeddah.

Gold weighing 890 gm was seized from a passenger Shihabudheen of Malappuram who arrived from Sharjah. The customs also effected a seizure of 164 gm of 24 karat of gold from Yahiya Phawz of Kasaragod who arrived from Dubai.

The customs team also seized three capsules weighing 871.6 gm of gold from Shuhaib of Malappuram who arrived from Dubai.