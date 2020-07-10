Gold worth ₹1.6 cr. seized at Karipur

MALAPPURAM

10 July 2020 23:52 IST

3.34 kg of gold in paste form recovered from 3 passengers

The Air Customs intelligence wing on Thursday seized 3.34 kg of gold from three passengers who arrived at the Karipur airport from the Gulf.

The gold in paste form was worth ₹1.6 crore. Abdul Jaleel from Kodanchery, who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah, was caught with 2.045 g of gold hidden in his undergarment.

800 g from Doha

Mohammed Riyas from Koduvally, who reached from Doha, was found smuggling in 800 g of gold in his undergarment.

T.P. Jishar from Tenhipalam, who arrived from Ras Al Khaimah, was caught with 500 g of gold hidden in the waist-band of the jeans he was wearing.

Customs Deputy Commissioner N.S. Raji; superintendents Gokuldas C., C.C. Hanson, M. Prakash and Ganapathi Potti; and inspectors K. Muraleedharan, Rohit Khatri and Shilpa Goyal made the seizure.