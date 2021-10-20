Gold worth ₹1.5 crore seized at Kannur airport

KANNUR

20 October 2021 00:11 IST

The Air Intelligence officers of Air Customs seized 2.948 kg of gold valued at ₹1.42 crore from two passengers at the Kannur airport on Tuesday.

The gold was seized from Mohammed Shan, a resident of Mahe and Ashif Kalllil, a resident of Kozhikode, both of whom arrived from Sharjah on two different flights.

The gold was concealed in compound form and they had hidden the contraband packed in polythene bags in their shoes.

Advertising

Advertising

Both of them were arrested and enlarged on bail. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner E.Vikas; Superintendents Baby V.P., K.P. Sethumadavan, Jyothi Lakshmi, and Inspectors Kooven Prakashan, Juber Khan, Santheep Kumar, Deepak, and Ramlal.