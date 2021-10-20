Kerala

Gold worth ₹1.5 crore seized at Kannur airport

The Air Intelligence officers of Air Customs seized 2.948 kg of gold valued at ₹1.42 crore from two passengers at the Kannur airport on Tuesday.

The gold was seized from Mohammed Shan, a resident of Mahe and Ashif Kalllil, a resident of Kozhikode, both of whom arrived from Sharjah on two different flights.

The gold was concealed in compound form and they had hidden the contraband packed in polythene bags in their shoes.

Both of them were arrested and enlarged on bail. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner E.Vikas; Superintendents Baby V.P., K.P. Sethumadavan, Jyothi Lakshmi, and Inspectors Kooven Prakashan, Juber Khan, Santheep Kumar, Deepak, and Ramlal.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 12:12:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/gold-worth-15-crore-seized-at-kannur-airport/article37080751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY