Gold worth ₹1.22 crore seized from Calicut airport

The gold was concealed in the form of a compound and lined inside the pants worn by them

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs on Saturday seized 2.545 kg of gold worth ₹1.22 crore from two passengers who arrived from the United Arab Emirates at the Calicut International Airport.

The gold, in the form of compound, were concealed inside the rectum of the passengers and lined inside the pants worn by them. Upon extraction, the compound yielded a total 2.545 kg of 24K gold, Deputy Commissioner T.A. Kiran, said.

The passengers hailed from Thirunavaya and Tirur in Malappuram district. They were travelling in Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. Their arrests were recorded and they were released on bail, he said.