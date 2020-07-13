Gold valued over ₹1 crore seized

The Customs Department seized gold valued over ₹1 crore from seven passengers who arrived from Dubai on two flights at the Kannur international airport on Sunday evening. They had concealed the gold in waistbands.
Those arrested are Mohammed Farhan of Kozhikode, who tried to smuggle 279 grams of gold, Mohammed Marzook Moideen of Kasaragod (80 grams), Sajeer Kannadeentavide of Kozhikode (370 grams), Arshadli Naimarmoola Abbas of Kasaragod (255 grams), Danish Naseer Kalathil of Kozhikode (381 gram), Hameed Nathuruthi of Vadakara in Kozhikode (762 grams) and Mohammed Anas Ullalam Zainuddhin of Kasaragod (382 grams).
In both cases, a team led by E. Vikas, Assistant Commissioner, seized the gold. Efforts to smuggle gold through the Kannur airport have seen a huge jump recently.
While in 2018-19 the Customs seized 3 kg of gold at the Kannur airport, the figure in 2019-20 was 33 kg.
