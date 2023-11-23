Gold valued at ₹2.18 crore seized at Karipur

November 23, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Customs authorities seized nearly four kilograms of smuggled-in gold compound in five separate cases at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on Thursday. Officials said that the extracted gold could fetch ₹2.18 crore.

While three cases were body concealment, one case was pasting of gold compound to clothes and the other a case of concealment in a flight’s lifejacket cover.

In the first case, four gold compound capsules weighing 1,164 gm were recovered from the body of Naseerudheen Paryarath from Kodiyathur. He arrived from Jeddah on Air India Express flight IX 394.

In the second case, five pieces of cloth pasted with gold compound were seized from Mohammed Yaseen Bin Yousuf from Vadakara, who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Air India flight IX 348. The seized clothes weighed 2 kg. Officials said about 700 gm of gold was expected to get after extraction.

In the third case, two gold compound capsules weighing 426 gm were recovered from the body of Shabeer from Pandikkad, who arrived from Jeddah on Air India Express flight IX 398.

In the fourth case, three gold compound capsules weighing 1,062 gm were recovered from the body of Rasheed from Karulai, who arrived from Jeddah on IndiGo flight 6E 66.

In the last case, gold compound weighing 559 gm was found hidden in a lifejacket cover under a passenger seat of IndiGo flight 6E 1474 that arrived from Dubai.

