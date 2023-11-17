HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold theft: hunt on for two more suspects

November 17, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumbassery police have widened search for two more suspects as part of the probe into the alleged theft of gold from a Guruvayur native who had smuggled it from Dubai.

The police had on Wednesday arrested a seven-member gang in connection with the theft. The arrested are Shaheed, 24, Swaralal, 36, Anees, 34, Suji, 33, Rajil Raj, 30, Sreekanth, 32, and Sawaad, 23, all natives of Kannur. They had allegedly abducted one Niyas on his arrival at the Kochi airport and abandoned him in Aluva town after stealing the gold that he had reportedly smuggled from Dubai.

“The arrested were part of a Kannur-based racket involved in similar operations and connected to Akash Thillankeri, the main accused in the murder of Youth Congress activist Shuhaib. In fact, one of the arrested, Rajil Raj, was also an accused in the murder case,” said police sources.

The police suspect that the gang had stolen nearly 1 kg of gold. “The remaining two suspects who are on the run are supposed to have the stolen gold. They will be nabbed shortly,” said police sources.

The gang is suspected to have committed similar offences across the State in the past. “They are widely networked, including in West Asia, and receive full information about the carriers they target well in advance,” said police sources.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.