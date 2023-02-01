Gold smuggling likely to continue as Centre refuses to cut import duty

February 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the Union Budget leaving the import duty on gold untouched and enhancing the rate on articles made of precious metals such as gold from 22% to 25%, gold smuggling is likely to see a spurt.

S. Abdul Nazar, treasurer of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association, said the effective import duty on gold was 15%, which included 10% basic customs duty and 5% agriculture infrastructure development cess. Further, considering the 3% GST on gold, grey market operators, who smuggle in gold, would get a margin of around ₹10 lakh per kg of gold.

“If the Centre really wants to check smuggling, it should cut the import duty on gold. Though the country witnesses legal import of around 800-1,000 tonnes of gold annually, the size of the grey market is estimated to be around 4,000 tonnes annually. Though the government raised the basic import duty on gold to bring down the current account deficit and support the rupee, it led to smuggling, hawala transactions, and strengthening of parallel economy,” said Mr. Nazar

Industry sources said around 1,500 to 2,000 kg of gold was estimated to be routed to Kerala or southern India daily from airports in the UAE. According to the data available with the Union Finance Ministry, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala accounted for the bulk of the gold smuggling cases registered in the country in the past 10 years.

Sumit Kumar, Commissioner of GST, Bhiwandi Commissionerate of CGST Mumbai Zone, said smuggling depended on the interplay of so many things in the market. Of course, the profit margin of financiers engaged in smuggling played the main role besides factors such as demand in domestic market, and people’s investment behaviour.

“Obviously, when there is a significant margin for smuggled gold, the frequency and quantity of smuggling will increase. Further, the quantity of gold smuggled through airports does not reflect the actual size of the grey market. Compared to smuggling through land routes, containers, and other means, the size of smuggling through airports is somewhat negligible,” said a senior Customs officer.