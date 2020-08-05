Gold smuggling: ED seeks remand extension

KOCHI

Laundering of money to be probed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the extension of remand of three accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case for the recovery of articles and to probe their financial transactions.

Similar activities

P. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director of the agency, submitted before the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Wednesday that the agency would probe the laundering of money received by the accused from illegal activities.

It was learnt that the accused had earlier committed similar activities and the ill-gotten money was used for laundering, the agency submitted.

The ED has jurisdiction to investigate the laundering of money received from illegal activities as defined under the Customs Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs were also probing the case, the agency submitted.

The NIA Special Court had earlier permitted the ED to effect the arrest of the accused who were in the custody of the NIA.

The ED has sought the remand of the accused for 10 more days for interrogation, it was informed.