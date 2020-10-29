‘Gold smuggling, drug case have close links’

On the warpath: BJP activists led by district president V.K. Sajeevan leading a protest march to the office of the District Police Chief in Kozhikode on Thursday seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the gold smuggling case.

Kozhikode

29 October 2020 22:44 IST

CPI(M) leaders accused of running an underworld in the State

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has accused Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders of running an underworld in the State.

“The arrests of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State secretary, in two separate cases, revealed the organised syndicate of that party functioning in the State,” he said at a news conference here on Thursday.

The State secretary and the Chief Minister were heading the underworld activities. Such incidents were an insult to people, Mr. Chennithala said.

Demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, Mr. Chennithala said that cases of gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Kerala and the drug racket of Bengaluru had close links. “All the culprits in the case should be brought to book. More persons attached to the Chief Minister’s office will be questioned shortly,” he said. Replying to questions on the statement of Mr. Balakrishnan that the CPI (M) had nothing to do with the drug case, Mr. Chennithala wondered why only Mr. Bineesh was continuously involved in criminal cases unlike the children of other CPI(M) leaders. Mr. Bineesh had been involved in criminal cases totally under the complete protection of the LDF government, he alleged.