Gold smuggling: Customs seeks custody of main accused

KOCHI

29 June 2021 15:02 IST

Arjun Ayanki is the prime accused in the smuggling of 2.33 kg gold worth ₹1.11 crore

The Customs has sought 14-day custody of Arjun Ayanki - prime accused in the smuggling of 2.33 kg gold worth ₹1.11 crore through Karipur Airport, who had been arrested on Monday and was produced before the Economic Offences Court here on Tuesday.

The Customs in its petition also apprised the court of the destruction of evidence angle, since Ayanki claims that he lost his mobile phones and ID proof documents while travelling. The hearing is still on.

Another person in the accused list - Mohammed Shafeeq, who was arrested earlier, is likely to be brought to Kochi and interrogated along with Ayanki on Tuesday, it is learnt. A former DYFI activist C. Sajesh has in the meantime been issued notice to present himself before the Customs team on Wednesday morning.