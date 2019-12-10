Gold smuggling: Customs books 41 cases at Kannur airport

The stringent vigil kept by Air Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has thwarted several efforts to smuggle huge quantities of gold through the Kannur International Airport, which celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday.

Since the inauguration of the airport, the Customs has booked 41 cases to date. A senior official said 31 kg of gold worth ₹10.75 crore had so far been prevented from being smuggled into the country through the Kannur airport.

Swift action by the DRI too helped to prevent 33.47 kg of gold worth over ₹13 crore being smuggled into the country.

According to a senior official, as many 36 people have been arrested and 12 others booked under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) in the total eight cases that have been so far detected.

Gold recovered

On Monday, gold was recovered from a GoAir plane at Kannur airport following a tip-off.

This is the second such case in which unclaimed gold was recovered from a plane.

The gold weighing 660 grams was concealed as compound paste and kept in a plastic packet, which was hidden inside a life jacket and kept under a seat.

The gold, which was later filtered out from the compound, is worth ₹25 lakh.