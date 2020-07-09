Gold smuggling: CPI(M), CPI seek Central probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 July 2020 17:55 IST

Congress, BJP blamed for attempts to create a smokescreen

The Left Democratic Front put up a spirited defence on Thursday to counter the attempts of the United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party to put the State government in the dock in the gold smuggling case.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] raised their demand for a thorough Central agency probe to expose the real beneficiaries and the destination of the contraband.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said that a Central agency should probe the case since the case occurred at the airport, which is under its ambit. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken action against an official and if anyone was found guilty action would be taken against them. The Centre should diligently inquire into the case to bring out the facts. Mr. Rajendran said that the controversy would not impair the prospects for a continued governance for the LDF.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Conspiracy’

The CPI(M) State secretariat said in a statement here that the conspiracy to divert the case and help the guilty to escape was serious. The party accused the Congress, the BJP and a section of the media of attempting to create a smokescreen on the issue. It could be assumed that there are political and economic motives behind such moves, the statement said.

Moves are afoot to put the government and the LDF in the dock raising an issue in which they have no stakes, the statement said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also demanded that the Centre institute a dispassionate probe.