Gold smuggling: CPI(M), CPI seek Central probe

The Left Democratic Front put up a spirited defence on Thursday to counter the attempts of the United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party to put the State government in the dock in the gold smuggling case.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] raised their demand for a thorough Central agency probe to expose the real beneficiaries and the destination of the contraband.
CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said that a Central agency should probe the case since the case occurred at the airport, which is under its ambit. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken action against an official and if anyone was found guilty action would be taken against them. The Centre should diligently inquire into the case to bring out the facts. Mr. Rajendran said that the controversy would not impair the prospects for a continued governance for the LDF.
‘Conspiracy’
The CPI(M) State secretariat said in a statement here that the conspiracy to divert the case and help the guilty to escape was serious. The party accused the Congress, the BJP and a section of the media of attempting to create a smokescreen on the issue. It could be assumed that there are political and economic motives behind such moves, the statement said.
Moves are afoot to put the government and the LDF in the dock raising an issue in which they have no stakes, the statement said.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also demanded that the Centre institute a dispassionate probe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath