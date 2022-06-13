Gold smuggling case | Youth Congress protests against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur

They were demanding CM’s resignation in connection with the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

Police fire water canons to disperse Youth Congress workers who were protesting for CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation in relations to the gold smuggling case, in Kannur on Monday, June 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Youth Congress workers staged a strong protest and waived the black flag in protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the diplomatic gold smuggling case, before the Kannur Government Guest house, on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Mr. Vijayan had reached Kannur on Sunday evening. Though CM had decided to stay at his own house in Pinarayi, but on the request of police, who briefed him of the security arrangements, later moved to the Kannur Guest house.

The youth Congress workers, however, reached the guest house and staged a protest on Monday. They tried to break the barricades when police used water cannons to disperse them. But when the protestors refused to move, the police used force to arrest and remove them. Those arrested were transferred to the AR camp in a police bus. A youth worker, who showed a black when the CM’s convoy left the guest house, was allegedly manhandled by the CPI (M) workers.

Meanwhile, the police as part of the security measures deployed about 500 policemen under the leadership eight Deputy Superitendent of Police.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic has been restricted between Taliparamba and Kurumathur between 9 am and 12 noon. . The Chief Minister will inaugurate the International Centre for Leadership Studies-Kerala and will also lay the foundation stone for a hostel for the Institute of Public Policy and Leadership College at a function organised at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration campus .

The Chief Minister will return to the guest house at noon and will return to Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur at 3 pm.