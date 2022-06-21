Gold smuggling case | Swapna Suresh seeks CBI probe against Kerala CM and his family members

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, has sought a CBI inquiry against the Kerala Chief Minister and his family members in the gold smuggling case.

Ms. Swapana has alleged in the letter, which was issued in the letterhead of the NGO that had employed her as the Director of Women Empowerment, that the investigation in the case was handed over to the Customs and the National Investigation Agency following the “influence of the government”.

The two agencies were trying to manipulate and divert the direction of the investigation, she complained.

Blaming the State Government for ordering a judicial probe against the Directorate of Enforcement and the Customs, Ms. Swapna said the Directorate was now doing its duty perfectly well.

Ms. Swapna complained that she and her relatives were being harassed after her confessional statement before a magistrate recently.

Ms. Swapana alleged that the Government of Kerala was involved in the “swindle” and used her as a “scape goat” for its benefits.

She also sought an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister personally and to confess her “concerns and grievances” before him.