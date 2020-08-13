Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Swapna denied bail

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The bail application of Swapna Suresh and other accused was rejected by the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Thursday, after considering the arguments of the Customs wing in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Dismissing her bail application, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate noted that Ms. Swapna was an “extremely influential lady” and she had continued to help officials of the UAE Consulate even after resigning from her job. She had also managed to obtain employment in a project proposed by the State government. Her extreme influence in the corridors of power was evident from available records and such a woman was not entitled for the benefits as a woman as envisaged in the Code of Criminal Procedure, the court observed.

