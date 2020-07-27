Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar heads to Kochi for questioning by NIA amidst speculations of arrest

Thiruvananthapuram:

27 July 2020 09:16 IST

The agency has reportedly sought surveillance video-footage of the bureaucrat’s days in office in the run-up to the crime

Former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M. Sivasankar, brushed past a phalanx of television camera persons and news reporters in front of his house in Thiruvananthapuram early on Monday, climbed into a car and headed to Kochi where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seemed primed to question him for the second time in connection with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate-linked gold smuggling case.

A motorcade of television camera teams tailed Mr. Sivasankar’s vehicle and broadcast the officer’s progress live.

Mr. Sivasankar’s impending appearance before the NIA at 11 a.m. triggered widespread speculation that the agency might arrest him, a move that could bring the high-profile investigation embarrassingly close to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The agency has reportedly sought surveillance video-footage of Mr. Sivasankar’s days in office in the run-up to the crime.

Mr. Sivasankar was widely viewed as the face of the CMO for years. He came under a cloud after the NIA and the Customs questioned him for hours last week in connection with the smuggling of gold in air cargo consignments addressed to the UAE Consulate here.

The bureaucrat’s alleged association with some of the accused in the case had, arguably, authored his fall from grace.

Mr .Vijayan had suspended him from service pending enquiry on July 15 after the controversy over his continuation in office became a political hot potato for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Janayugam, the newspaper of the Communist Party of India (CPI), had pointedly insisted that the CMO should be above suspicion a few days before Mr. Sivasankar’s temporary ouster.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party had launched aggressive street protests, separately, to target Mr. Vijayan on the charge of having used the heft of his office to shield Mr. Sivasankar and also the accused in the smuggling case.

Mr. Sivasankar, on his part, had repeatedly maintained that he did not know about the crime. However, the bureaucrat purportedly did not deny his long association with the first and second accused in the case, P. Sarith and Swapna Suresh, respectively. Both are former UAE Consulate officials who often ran official errands for the diplomatic mission on a “work on request” basis.

A Customs team on July 15, 2020 leaves the apartment taken on rent by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Thiruvananthapuram after an inspection in connection with the gold-smuggling case.

Mr. Sivasankar had reportedly told the Customs last week that the accused had “reached out to him” to persuade the check-post officials at the air cargo complex to release the shipment addressed to the UAE Consulate after their entreaties to the enforcers failed. However, Mr. Sivasankar reportedly stated that he “pointedly refused to intervene”.

A senior State Police official knowledgeable about the NIA’s heading in the case in some measure said the agency might want to know if Mr. Sivasankar had refused to intervene because he suspected something improper in the air cargo. It wanted to know whether the accused had made similar demands in the past.

‘Professional misconduct’

The official said that, on the face of it, Mr. Sivasankar might be guilty of professional misconduct. However, it was unlikely he profited from the smuggling operation, he said.

The NIA seemed to have several loose ends to tie. “One would be to rule out if Mr. Sivasankar had any intention or knowledge of wrongdoing (mens rea or guilty mind) in the case. There seemed to be some grey areas in his statement,” he said.

The investigating agency might also want to probe why Mr. Sivasankar recommended Ms. Suresh to a post in the State government’s Space Project when she was in the permanent employment of the UAE consulate, he added.

The government had suspended the senior bureaucrat from service pending further enquiry after a committee headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta found that Mr. Sivasankar had “made a reference to appoint a person [Ms. Suresh]”, working at the time as secretary to the Consul General, UAE, as Operations Manager, Space Park.

The committee had also pointed out that “such association and frequent contacts with a foreign consulate official” violated the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968. It said it had recommended Mr. Sivasankar’s suspension from service “in view of the wider ramifications of this case”.