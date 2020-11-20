Kerala

Gold smuggling case | NIA conducts searches in five locations in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at five places in Kerala in connection with the gold smuggling case, its spokesperson said in New Delhi.

The searches were conducted at the residences of five accused – Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P and Muhammed Mansoor.

These accused conspired with the already arrested accused and facilitated smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General and its disposal, the agency aid.

During searches, several electronic items and documents have been seized, the spokesperson said. The NIA has so far arrested 21 people in the case so far.

The NIA registered a case to probe the international ramification of the gold smuggling case pertaining to the seizure of 30kg gold worth ₹14.82 crore on July 5 this year at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in the Kerala capital.

