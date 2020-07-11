Gold smuggling case | NIA arrests Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru

Photo: Twitter/@NIA_India

Ms. Suresh is among the four accused in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is believed to have detained on Saturday two suspects in the case relating to the misuse of diplomatic channels to smuggle gold into the country through Kerala.

Initial reports indicated that an NIA team from Hyderabad detained Swapna Suresh and her alleged accomplice Sandeep Nair, a car accessory shop owner, from a hotel near Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru.

The Customs and the NIA wanted them for separate offences in a case relating to the seizure of 30 kg of gold from Dubai hidden in a shipment addressed to an official attached to the consulate of the United Arab Emirates here.

The Customs valued the contraband at ₹15 crore.

The NIA, possibly put a phone trace on the suspects and used the help of local police to track the suspects. By some accounts, the NIA zeroed in on the accused when Ms. Suresh’s daughter, a college student, switched on her mobile phone to call her friend in the capital.

Investigators had earlier tapped this person for information on the whereabouts of Ms. Suresh.

The NIA had been hard on the heels of Ms Suresh ever since they booked her on the charge of anti-national activities on Tuesday. The NIA was probe focussed on whether the anti-national forces had used the proceeds from the complex gold smuggling operation to fund terrorist activities in the country. The Customs probed the economic angle of the offence.

Ms. Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate, had worked on a "request basis" for the mission. She came under a cloud of suspicion after she allegedly pressurised a Customs officials to release a shipment addressed to the consulate expeditiously.

Ms. Suresh had aroused interest when she attempted to return the shipment to its port of origin after she reportedly felt something fishing in the reluctance on the part of the Customs to clear the suspect cargo.

Ms. Suresh’s indictment for smuggling and the optics of her proximity with persons in power had emerged as tools for the Congress and the BJP to berate the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The NIA has reportedly moved a magistrate court in Bangalore for a transit warrant to bring the suspects to Kerala.