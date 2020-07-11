Kerala

Gold smuggling case | NIA arrests Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru

Ms. Suresh is among the four accused in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport.

 Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, key accused in the gold smuggling case, were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11, official sources said in Kochi.

Ms. Suresh, Sarith and Mr. Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.

The Central agencies including the NIA and the Customs had opposed her anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court.

