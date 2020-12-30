Kerala gold smuggling case | Bail plea of suspended IAS officer M. Sivasankar dismissed

A court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of suspended IAS officer M. Sivasankar, an accused in the case pertaining to gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Kerala.
Also read | Sivasankar encouraged smuggling, claims Customs
The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, dismissed his bail plea, considering the argument of the Special Prosecutor of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate that the petitioner was likely to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses in the event of granting bail.
“Considering the unprecedented nature of offence having international ramifications, he is likely to make use of the help of ‘big shots’ with whom he has close nexus, to shatter the investigation”, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (EO) said in the order.
Mr. Sivasankar was arrested by the Customs on November 24 in connection with the gold smuggling case.
The Customs has arrested around 15 people, including Swapna Suresh, Sarith P.S. and Sandeep Nair, over the seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.
Also read | Kerala gold smuggling case: probe order into Swapna’s allegations
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate and Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold.
The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath