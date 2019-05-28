Gold smuggling case: Bail plea of accused opposed

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea of advocate Biju M., an accused in a case relating to gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday submitted in the Kerala High Court that the investigation in the case was in progress and his associates and other kingpins were yet to be nabbed.

In a statement, the DRI also pointed out that smuggling of gold into the countrywas threatening the economic well-being of the country. Huge amount of black money was being generated from the smuggling and trading of gold.

The petitioner was one of the masterminds of the smuggling operations. The deep-rooted conspiracy adopted by the smuggling syndicate needed a thorough probe.

The DRI had issued summons to Vishnu, advocate Biju, and Abdul Hakkim, who are the suspects in the case, but none of them appeared, the statement said.