Gold smuggling case: anticipatory bail plea of Sivasankar closed

The former Principal Secretary of the Kerala CM has not been arraigned as an accused in the case and the agency has no plans to arrest him, NIA says in special court

The anticipatory bail plea of M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, before the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was closed by the court on Thursday as the investigation agency submitted that currently they did not have any plans to arrest him.

As the bail plea was considered by the court, Arjun Ampalapatta, the Senior Public Prosecutor for the agency, submitted that it was too premature to consider the application.

As of now, Mr. Sivasankar had not been arraigned as an accused in the case and the agency had no plans to arrest him. The question of arresting him had not been considered by the agency, the NIA submitted.

Recording the statements of the agency, the court closed the petition.

Incidentally, two similar applications of Mr. Sivasankar will come up before the Kerala High Court on Friday.

The High Court had earlier directed the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest him till October 23 on an anticipatory bail plea moved by him. His petition seeking anticipatory bail from being arrested by the Customs will also be considered by the High Court on Friday.

As the petition in the case booked by Customs came up before the court earlier, Justice Ashok Menon had directed the agency not to arrest him till October 23. Posting the two cases for Friday, the judge directed that both the petitions shall be heard on the day.

Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case booked by the NIA in connection with the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, had earlier withdrawn her bail plea.