Gold smuggling case accused remanded

Kochi

12 July 2020 19:32 IST

NIA court holds special sitting amid high security

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two accused in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram international airport, were remanded to 14 days custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court here on Sunday.

The court remanded them after holding a special sitting at the Court Complex at Kaloor here. Special Judge P. Krishnakumar arrived at the court complex by evening. The judicial officer was provided high security.

Heavy posse of policemen were posted at the court complex. Earlier, there were reports that the court may hold video conferencing to consider the case.

The accused will be send to observation facilities till their COVID-19 test results are available. The two were earlier subjected to COVID screening tests.

High drama marked the day's development. The accused were brought here by road. TV cameras followed the vehicles in which they were brought to the State. By afternoon, they reached the office of the NIA here.

Political activists, who gathered at different points along the National Highway, shouted slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government. Some waved black flags in protest.

The police had a tough time keeping the activists under control as some attempted to break the police barricade and force their way into the office of the investigation agency. They were taken into custody. Some of them were also injured in the melee.

The accused were arrested by the agency from Bengaluru on Sunday.