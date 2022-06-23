Gold smuggling accused remanded

K. P. Sirajudeen, who was arrested in the recent gold smuggling case at Nedumbassery, was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, remanded the accused to Customs on a request from the latter.

The Customs had booked a case against him and a few others after gold that was concealed in a machine imported was detected by the authorities.

Sirajudeen, according to a report of the Customs, had admitted to the commission of the offence. He was arrested on June 23.