Gold smugglers linked to D company: NIA

KOCHI

14 October 2020 20:21 IST

Agency says accused’s association with underworld don needs to be probed

The links of two accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case with the gang of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim needs to be probed, feels the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The accused, Rameez and Sharafuddeen, had smuggled gold from Tanzania to the UAE and from there to India. The Dawood gang is active in both Tanzania and the UAE. Feroz, a person of south Indian origin and a member of the gang is based at Tanzania.

The photos of the visit of the accused to Tanzania were obtained from one of the gadgets seized. Hence, the connection needs to be probed, said the NIA while opposing the bail application of the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Rameez was earlier booked for smuggling 13 rifles of 0.2 bore. The methodology adopted by the accused in the case and the fact that many of those, who invested money for the smuggling, did not collect profit from the illegal activities raise serious concerns about terror funding.

Reinvestment

The Financial Action Task Force had earlier alerted that the tendency to reinvest the profit from illegal activities back to the crime could be an indication of terror funding, it submitted.

As the agency tried to establish culpability of the accused, the court, while noting that the gold smuggling was a serious offence, asked whether it could obtain evidences to justify the slapping of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused even after the completion of 90 days of registering the crime.

NIA counsel replied that the agency needed more time to investigate the crime, which had transnational connections. He also submitted that the agency was swimming against the tide and adverse conditions brought in by the pandemic.

Evidences

The agency, which said it could obtain the mirror images of 22 of the 99 gadgets seized from the accused, relied mostly on the pictures extracted from it. This included the pictures of currency notes and Islamic speaker Zakkir Naik found from the gadget of Swapna Suresh, pictures of gold biscuits being packed for smuggling and its unpacking and fake and forged documents, draft letters, airway bills, and copies of passports of some of the employees of the UAE consulate.

The court will pronounce its order on the bail applications on Thursday.