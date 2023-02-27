Gold smugglers’ link with men in missing cases remains unchecked

February 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The follow-up investigations into some of the recent man missing cases in which gold smugglers were initially found to have key involvement have been wound up by the police in the absence of any incriminating evidence to prove the allegations.

With the investigation losing steam, many of those who were earlier suspected of colluding with gold smugglers as carriers are likely to enjoy an easy walkover without facing any prosecution measures.

Police sources said the abduction stories created by a few associated with the missing men are yet to be found true in the majority of the recent cases in rural areas of Kozhikode. The statements of those who came back to the district from their hideouts with intensified police investigation endorse the fact that there is no point in further investigation, they said.

Police officers who were initially part of investigating four suspected abduction cases said they have been helpless to uncover the nexus between such abductees and gold smugglers in the absence of a dedicated special investigation team. According to them, the local police squads have been associated with the probe of the missing cases alone other than focussing on any other alleged criminal activities around it.

Only one of the missing cases drew wide attention and called for intensified investigation as the 26-year-old victim named Irshad was found dead near the Kodikkal beach near Koyilandy on July 17, 2022. Though a few of the suspects behind the death had been arrested, the involvement of bigger gold smugglers’ racket remained obscure. There were even puzzling situations as another family cremated the youth’s body assuming that it was their missing son named Deepak. Though Deepak was later tracked by the police from Goa, no serious investigation was carried out to expose the real reasons behind his disappearance.

“In reality, the missing or abduction cases that were closely linked to gold smugglers’ rackets are now being treated as minor cases. No investigation team is concerned about walking an extra mile to expose the invisible men behind the curtains,” says a Koduvally native who was mistakenly beaten up several years ago by an unidentified gold carriers’ gang in the name of double-crossing. He said that his petition too has been ignored in the same way.

According to the official records, there were 13 abduction cases from northern Kerala region alone last year of which only two cases were taken up by the special investigation team for serious investigation.

Officers associated with some of the cases said the unexpected transfer of investigation team members hit the pace of their follow-up investigations. They also pointed out that the suspicious missing cases could be probed together by a special investigation team again in case of any complaint.