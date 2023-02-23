ADVERTISEMENT

Gold, silver merchants urge govt. not to implement e-way bill system

February 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association has appealed to the government not to implement the e-way bill system.

Speaking after an executive camp of the association on Thursday, association State president B. Govindan said that when the goods and services tax (GST) was brought into effect the motto was ‘one country, one tax’. He added that implementing the e-way bill system in Kerala alone was a violation of the principle of GST.

Vendors should not sell gold without bill. Bill provides legal protection to the buyer. Even those wearing gold weighing more than 36 grams fall within the purview of the law. At the same time, buyers should insist on bills when they purchase gold, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Association general secretary Koduvally Surendran and treasurer S. Abdul Nazar were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US