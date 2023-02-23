Gold, silver merchants urge govt. not to implement e-way bill system

February 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association has appealed to the government not to implement the e-way bill system.

Speaking after an executive camp of the association on Thursday, association State president B. Govindan said that when the goods and services tax (GST) was brought into effect the motto was ‘one country, one tax’. He added that implementing the e-way bill system in Kerala alone was a violation of the principle of GST.

Vendors should not sell gold without bill. Bill provides legal protection to the buyer. Even those wearing gold weighing more than 36 grams fall within the purview of the law. At the same time, buyers should insist on bills when they purchase gold, he added.

Association general secretary Koduvally Surendran and treasurer S. Abdul Nazar were present.

