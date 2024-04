April 11, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Customs officials seized 492.15 grams of 24-carat-gold valued at ₹35.14 lakh from two passengers who had arrived in the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Dammam on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the seized items, including gold bars, coins and chains, were found to be concealed inside pockets made inside the dress worn by the passengers and restitched to avoid detection by the Air Customs wing and thereby evade payment of customs duty.

