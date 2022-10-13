Gold seized in Thiruvananthapuram airport

Six towels weighing 4.25 kg found to be dipped in gold solution

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 13, 2022 21:26 IST

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit arrested a Kanjirappally native with alleged possession of gold from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday.

A team led by R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, nabbed the passenger, identified as Tahir, shortly after his arrival from Dubai. The Customs officials recovered six towels that were dipped in a gold solution from his luggage. While the seized items weigh a total of 4.25 kg, the net quantity of gold is yet to be ascertained.

His belongings were thoroughly checked after the sleuths sensed something amiss in the passenger’s choice to fly to Thiruvananthapuram instead of Cochin International Airport that is closer to his home town.

