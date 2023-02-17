ADVERTISEMENT

Gold seized from two passengers at Kannur airport

February 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Air Customs officials seized gold from two Mattannur natives who arrived in different flights at the Kannur International Airport on Friday morning.

The team of Air Customs seized gold from Hasif Mangaladan who arrived by Air India Express from Muscat at 5 a.m. He hails from Sivapuram in Mattannur. He was caught while trying to smuggle 671 grams of gold worth ₹34.79 lakh by hiding it inside his body.

In the second instance, the team seized 65 grams of gold worth over ₹3.26 lakh, concealed in the hand baggage of a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold, in the form of two keys, was seized from Sajnas Padenthpurayil of Kottayampoyil in Mattannur.

