April 27, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Customs officials apprehended one passenger who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport carrying 1.48 kg of 24K-gold worth ₹1.05 crore on Saturday.

The passenger, who came from Sharjah, was found to possess gold in compound form which was concealed inside special pockets made inside undergarments in an alleged bid to evade paying customs duty. The Air Customs wing has initiated further investigation into the case.