Gold seized from passenger at Kannur airport

November 03, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities at the Kannur international airport on Thursday foiled an attempt by a passenger to smuggle gold. The passenger was identified as Mustafa, 33. He had arrived in a flight from Sharjah. A resident of Peringome, he was promptly apprehended by the airport police.

After a thorough examination, Mustafa was taken into custody by the police at Elampara. During a meticulous search, officials discovered three concealed gold compounds hidden in capsule form inside his body. A total of 832.4 grams of gold was seized from him.

The operation was lead by District Police Chief (Kannur City) Ajith Kumar. The gold was seized by officers of the airport police station.

