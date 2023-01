January 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs air intelligence unit officers on Sunday seized gold in compound form weighing 1,978.89 grams from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait at the Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL). When passenger Abdul from Malappuram was examined on his arrival, the officials found two rectangular packets containing gold in compound form wrapped around his legs with adhesive tapes. Further investigation into the seizure is on, according to a communication from the the Customs unit.