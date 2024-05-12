GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold seized from airports at Karipur, Kochi, and capital

Published - May 12, 2024 06:00 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit recovered 20 gold bars at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit recovered 20 gold bars at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

Customs officers at Calicut International Airport at Karipur seized 2.5 kg gold compound valued at ₹1.76 crore from three passengers on Saturday. When 1.358 kg gold was found concealed in two sole shaped pouches taped under the feet of a passenger who arrived from Dubai, 646 g was found concealed in the body of a person who came from Jeddah. The officers seized 494 g gold compound paste in the jeans worn by another passenger from Jeddah.

Officers of the air intelligence unit of Customs at Cochin International Airport Ltd. intercepted a passenger, Khader Mytheen, a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, upon his arrival from Dubai on Saturday and recovered 20 gold bars weighing 2,332.8 g from his possession, according to a communication. The gold bars were concealed in a cavity around the waist of a pair of jeans worn by the passenger. Its estimated market price is ₹1.47 crore.

At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Customs officials seized gold weighing 326.34 grams, valued at ₹23.43 lakh, from a passenger on Saturday. According to sources, the passenger arrived by an Emirates flight from Dubai. A detailed physical search led to the recovery of three capsules containing gold in compound form concealed in the passenger’s body. On May 9, Customs officials recovered a gold chain weighing 401 grams, valued at ₹28.15 lakh, concealed under a seat on an Indigo flight from Sharjah.

