Gold seized from airports at Karipur, Kochi, and capital

Customs officers at Calicut International Airport at Karipur seized 2.5 kg gold compound valued at ₹1.76 crore from three passengers on Saturday. When 1.358 kg gold was found concealed in two sole shaped pouches taped under the feet of a passenger who arrived from Dubai, 646 g was found concealed in the body of a person who came from Jeddah. The officers seized 494 g gold compound paste in the jeans worn by another passenger from Jeddah.

Officers of the air intelligence unit of Customs at Cochin International Airport Ltd. intercepted a passenger, Khader Mytheen, a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, upon his arrival from Dubai on Saturday and recovered 20 gold bars weighing 2,332.8 g from his possession, according to a communication. The gold bars were concealed in a cavity around the waist of a pair of jeans worn by the passenger. Its estimated market price is ₹1.47 crore.

At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Customs officials seized gold weighing 326.34 grams, valued at ₹23.43 lakh, from a passenger on Saturday. According to sources, the passenger arrived by an Emirates flight from Dubai. A detailed physical search led to the recovery of three capsules containing gold in compound form concealed in the passenger’s body. On May 9, Customs officials recovered a gold chain weighing 401 grams, valued at ₹28.15 lakh, concealed under a seat on an Indigo flight from Sharjah.