On the basis of profiling, Customs officers intercepted Muhammad, a Muvattupuzha native on Sunday who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai at the exit gate and seized 257 g of gold in mixture form from his check-in baggage.

It was found in three brown coloured thin paper sheets, concealed inside the lining of top and bottom covers of a dates packet and a toy packet. Further investigations are going on, official sources said.

