January 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Customs officials on Sunday seized 1,176 grams of gold from a 60-year-old man who reached the Calicut International Airport by an Air India flight from Sharjah. The gold compound smuggled in the form of four capsules was hidden in different parts of his body. Officials said the tendency to employ elderly persons as carriers was on the rise. They said high vigil was in place to track suspected passengers in the senior citizens’ category.