Gold seized at Karipur

MALAPPURAM

06 July 2020 22:56 IST

Air Customs officials at the Karipur airport seized 1.12 kg of gold worth more than ₹50 lakh from two passengers.

Silver-plated gold weighing 582 gm was found hidden in the pedal shaft of a bicycle brought by Mohammed Afsal of Kasaragod who reached Karipur on FlyDubai flight FZ8745 on Monday.

Sayyad Abdul Fayiz, another passenger from Kasaragod, was also held with 545 gm of gold compound hidden in his underwear. He reached Karipur from Dubai on Air India Express flight IX 1344 on Sunday.

